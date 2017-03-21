At 1:40 pm Kosciusko Police were called to intersection of Goodman and West Jefferson for a report of a one vehicle MVA. Unit 501 said that a car had struck a railroad crossing sign. There have been no word as to the cause of the accident and no injuries were reported.
2 thoughts on “MVA at Railroad Track”
Bulldog Fan says:
How in the Sam Hill do you run into a railroad crossing sign? Either your blind, intoxicated, texting, or … and hope not this…having a spell with your heart or something to that affect . Glad no one was hurt !
Kim ann fleist says:
I was wondering