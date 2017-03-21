Home » Local » MVA at Railroad Track

MVA at Railroad Track

Posted on by Emergency Desk

At 1:40 pm Kosciusko Police were called to intersection of Goodman and West Jefferson for a report of a one vehicle MVA. Unit 501 said that a car had struck a railroad crossing sign. There have been no word as to the cause of the accident and no injuries were reported.

  • 29
  • 30
  • 31

2 thoughts on “MVA at Railroad Track

  1. Bulldog Fan says:

    How in the Sam Hill do you run into a railroad crossing sign? Either your blind, intoxicated, texting, or … and hope not this…having a spell with your heart or something to that affect . Glad no one was hurt !

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*