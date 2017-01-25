MVA Cause of Gas Leak (Audio)

At 7:15 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Highway 35 South approximately 5 miles from the city limits. The caller advised that a gas meter had been hit and was leaking gas. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units they had one injury and a heavy gas leak. Atmos was dispatched to stop the leak and repair the damage. The gas was shut off by 7:45am MedStat transported one patient priority two to Baptist-Attala complaining of neck and back pain.

Emergency personnel tell Breezy News that it appeared that one vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, sideswiping the other vehicle sending it off the roadway and into the gas lines.