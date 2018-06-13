MVA Leads to Search for Carjacking Suspects (Audio)

Breezy News has learned of two subjects with federal warrants that fled an accident scene.

At 8:52 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire were dispatched to the 100 block of West North Street for a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said the vehicle was in a ditch. Units arrived on scene and notified responding personnel that the vehicle was unoccupied.

Officers checked the VIN on the vehicle and found that the tan 2014 Honda Atlanta was listed as stolen by Prescott PD in Arkansas. The information on the vehicle read that it should be occupied by a black male and a white female both should be considered armed and dangerous.

The vehicle was also found to be listed a second time out of Florida. The charges from that state include Federal car jacking and firearms violations.

At 9:08 officers received a call that a white female ran in her yard on the 700 block of North Jackson. The female was reported to have several NCIC hits with full extradition.

The Attala Sheriff’s Deputies were requested to assist in the search

At 9:14 pm Attala Communications notified officers that Holmes County Officers chased this vehicle earlier persuading them out of the county,

As of news time (9:45pm) the search was on going. Continue to monitor Breezy News as more information is made available.