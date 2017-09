At 4:28 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Highway 12 East near Thomas Circle. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene to find a pickup and KIA Optima had collided in the roadway. The KIA suffered heavy damage on the rear of the vehicle. The driver of the auto was transported to Baptist-Attala complaining of back pain. The has been no word on the cause of the accident.