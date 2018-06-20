MVA on Fenwick and MLK

At 1:19 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Fenwick at the Martin Luther King intersection near Winters Funeral Home.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that one lane of traffic was block . All occupants were out of the vehicles and ambulatory.

MedStat transported one patient to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injury is not known at this time.

Their has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Kosciusko Police Department will be in charge of the investigation.