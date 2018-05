At 7:45 am Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 35 north. The caller said a bread truck ran off the roadway near Attala Road 3102.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a bread delivery truck upright and off the roadway.

The driver told deputies that he fell asleep at the wheel.

No injuries were reported.