At 12:04 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Veterans Memorial Drive. The caller said it was located in front of Kosciusko High School. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find an 18 wheeler and Mustang had collided. No word at this time as to the accident. According to Captain Gant with the Kosciusko Fire Department there were no injuries and one vehicle had to be towed.