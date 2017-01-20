MVA Reported on 19 South

At 6:27 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Providence and Zama Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a report of a one Vehicle MVA on Highway 19 South approximately 3 1/2 miles south of the Highway 14 and 19 intersection. The caller said a white car was in a ditch on the north side of Highway 19. Deputies arrived on scene and advised responding units that there were no injuries. There has been no word on the cause of the accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.