At 3:40 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Attala Road 2111. The caller said take the first road on the left just east of Greenlee School. Attala 5, Deputy Jimmy Nunn, arrived on scene to find a red pickup that had rolloed and came to rest on its side. No one was found in or around the vehicle. Responding personnel were then canceled.