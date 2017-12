At 11:45 am Kosciusko Police, Attala Deputies, City Fire, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Highway 35 North approximately 1/2 mile from the city limit line. The caller said an auto went off the roadway and rolled. The call was first reported inside the city limits. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle at the bottom of a step embankment. The driver was out of the vehicle and ambulatory. No injuries were reported.