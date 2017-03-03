Home » Local » MVA Rollover on Aponaug

MVA Rollover on Aponaug

Posted on by Emergency Desk

At 12:25 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a MVA rollover. The caller said it was located on the 100 block of Aponaug. Units arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was one lane blocked by the overturned vehicle but there were no injuries. MedStat continued on to the scene to check the patient. No medical transport was needed.  Emergency personnel told Breezy News that the exact cause of the accident is not known at this time.

