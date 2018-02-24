MVA Rollover Sends Two to Hospital

At 9:09 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Ethel and McCool Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA rollover. The caller said it was located on Highway 12 east approximately 6 miles east of Ethel.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that there was one person unable to exit the vehicle due to their injuries.

One patient was transported to Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville and one to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The Mississippi Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.