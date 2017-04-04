Natchez Trace Festival Kickoff planned for Friday

The countdown to the 48th Annual Natchez Trace Festival has begun.

The kickoff for this year’s festival is set for Friday, April 7 from 4:00-6:00 pm in downtown Kosciusko.

The night’s activities include a food, face painting, inflatables, and more.

The night will conclude with the crowning of a new Miss Natchez Trace Festival.

Festival T-Shirts will be on sale during the kickoff, but you can also get yours now at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office.

For more information, call the KAP at 662-289-2981.