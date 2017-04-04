Home » Local » Natchez Trace Festival Kickoff planned for Friday

Posted on by Breck Riley

The countdown to the 48th Annual Natchez Trace Festival has begun.

The kickoff for this year’s festival is set for Friday, April 7 from 4:00-6:00 pm in downtown Kosciusko.

The night’s activities include a food, face painting, inflatables, and more.

The night will conclude with the crowning of a new Miss Natchez Trace Festival.

Festival T-Shirts will be on sale during the kickoff, but you can also get yours now at the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership office.

For more information, call the KAP at 662-289-2981.

