The Natchez Trace Parkway association will hold a volunteer training program this weekend.

The training is for anyone interested in helping trails along the Parkway.

Training begins at 9:30 on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Parkway Ridgeland Maintenance Office at milepost 102.4.

To sign up, email Lisa McInnis at lisa_mcninnis@nps.gov or call 662-680-4055.