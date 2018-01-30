Natchez Trace Yockanookany Trail open with restrictions

Natchez Trace Parkway

Partial closures are in effect for equestrian use of the Yockanookany section of the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail. The trail is unmaintained from the Highway 43 trailhead to the northern trail terminus and is closed to equestrian use but remains open to hiking. Horseback riders should observe posted closures.

“Some boardwalks and trail bridges may not be safe for horses, so we have closed this portion of the trail to equestrian use until repairs can be made” said Chief of Resource Management Lisa McInnis. “The trail is open as normal to equestrian use and hiking from the Highway 43 trailhead to the southern trail terminus. All users are reminded to use caution on the trail.”

Parkway officials are planning for crews to continue bridge replacements and make general trail repairs. Superintendent Mary Risser advised that trail users should expect the trail repairs for the northern 16 miles of trail to take several years

“Getting funding for trail repairs and executing contracts is a slow process, so we ask that people be patient. The good news is that we are building a volunteer program for the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail as a whole, so that interested people can help maintain the trail,” said Risser.

For additional information about this project and the Parkway, please call (800) 305-7417.