Every year, Central Electric Power Association take the time to thank our extraordinary line workers who dedicate their lives to keeping the lights on in our local Communities. CEPA’s line workers maintain 4,247 miles of line in our local service territory, and without them, our world would be dark. We depend on our entire staff to keep Central Electric running smoothly. Today, National Lineman Appreciation Day, we would like to thank all line workers who often find themselves in dangerous and challenging situations, so our lives may be a little bit brighter and safer every day. Central Electric Power Association, serving you since 1937. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.