At 8:26 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3225 for a report of a B&E in progress. A neighbor witnessed the burglary and gave chase. He was able to catch subjects and held the two until a deputies arrived on scene.
Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that “A watchful neighbor saw the two” and was able to stop them. Nail said several items were recovered in the vehicle.
The two arrested were Chase Baker and Brandon Tavares, both from Attala County, have been charged with burglary of a dwelling. The two are being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility pending bond.
3 thoughts on “Neighbor Stops Burglary in Progress (Audio)”
Me says:
Good job neighbor. If we all watched out for each other we could make these lowlife people think twice before doing this kind of stuff. Its sad that there are so many sorry, lazy, lowbred, pieces of garbage like this living in our county.
FreeChase says:
I wish people weren’t so quick to judge. God doesn’t like ugly. Not that I’m disagreeing, I just know these boys personally. One is dang near grown and knows better, therefore I think he deserves the max. But the other is just a kid who needs help, somebody to guide him. He knows no better, and his parents dang sure didn’t teach him better.
J.j says:
If you ever move come move beside me..lol good job.