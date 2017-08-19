Neighbor Stops Burglary in Progress (Audio)

At 8:26 am Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3225 for a report of a B&E in progress. A neighbor witnessed the burglary and gave chase. He was able to catch subjects and held the two until a deputies arrived on scene.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that “A watchful neighbor saw the two” and was able to stop them. Nail said several items were recovered in the vehicle.

The two arrested were Chase Baker and Brandon Tavares, both from Attala County, have been charged with burglary of a dwelling. The two are being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility pending bond.