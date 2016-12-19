Neshoba County man found guilty of murder on Choctaw Indian reservation

A Neshoba County man has been charged with second degree murder.

Davian Wilson, aka “Chaba,” 22, of Philadelphia/Choctaw, was found guilty Thursday, Dec. 15, following a four-day trial in U.S. District Court, announced U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.

The murder occurred in the Pearl River Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

The testimony at trial showed that, following an earlier altercation with the victim, the defendant asked several individuals to assist him in locating and assaulting the victim. Upon locating the victim, the defendant and his co-defendant, James Bell, Jr., stabbed the victim over fifty times, thereby causing his death.

Wilson will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Daniel Jordan on March 6, 2017, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. Bell has pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Lemon and Jennifer Case. It was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Choctaw Police Department.