Neshoba County seeks grant to fund Highway 19 four-lane

Neshoba County officials want to four-lane Highway 19 from the House community to the Philadelphia city limits.

“It’s a dangerous highway,” says David Vowell, Community Development Partnership.

One of the many reasons officials in Neshoba County want to four-lane Highway 19. The 10 miles from the House community to Philadelphia city limits is only two lanes.

“We’re the only community in the state that doesn’t have four-lane access,” says Vowell.

Neshoba County Community Development Partnership says a four-lane would not only be safer, but it would help support industry, making companies easier to access.

“It would also help us bring in more new industrial manufacturing and some new retail,” says Vowell.

Rights-of-way are acquired, utilities have been relocated and Highway 19 is ready to go, but the only problem is money.

“We received a call from Sen. Cochran’s office about the TIGER grant,” says Vowell.

The federal TIGER grant, or Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Program, would give up to $25 million for the $60 million project. The rest could be funded through state money and bonds.

“You have to show that we have more need than other competitive areas,” says Vowell.

There’s only about a 10 to 30 percent chance Neshoba County would be selected, but Community Development Partnership has high hopes, especially after the bypass project failed.

“To get 19 and a bypass, you got to get 19. So, we’re moving toward that,” says Vowell.

The deadline to submit an application for the TIGER grant is October 16. Community Development Partnership is traveling to D.C. next week to meet with officials from the Federal Department of Transportation.