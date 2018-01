Update: The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department arrested a wanted fugitive Sunday.

According to Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell a tip led Sheriff’s Deputies to a home on county road 2641 in the Sandtown community in Neshoba County.

Edward Bragg Jr. was found inside the home around 3 pm with Tyetecus Hunter, who is being charged with aiding Bragg and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Bragg was taken into custody and charged with felony escape.