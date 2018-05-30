Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Searching for Escaped Inmate

Neshoba County Authorities are looking for 19-year-old Camaron D Collins, who escaped from the Neshoba County Jail Tuesday night.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell stated that Collins was discovered missing after headcount was conducted last night after supper.

“We believe he escaped through a side door of the jail that had a lock malfunction,” said Sheriff Waddell.

Collins was in jail on burglary and larceny charges stemming from a break-in at Neshoba Central last year.

“We do think he is still in the area. We checked several houses last night and he had visited them,” says Sheriff Waddell.

“Anyone who aids Collins as a fugitive from law enforcement would face charges,” continued Sheriff Waddell.

If you see Collins, please notify local law enforcement or the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 656-1414.