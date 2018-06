A Neshoba County man was killed in a house fire Sunday night.

The fire broke out at a home in the Northbend Community in Neshoba County at 13951 Highway 21 North, authorities said.

Neshoba County Coroner John E. Stephens says 25-year-old Lucas Ferguson died in the house fire. The official cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Ferguson was a graduate of Neshoba Central High School.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. Arrangements will be made Tuesday morning by the family.