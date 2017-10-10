New additions to downtown embrace Kosciusko’s historic past (video)

Kosciusko’s rich history is coming to life with recent additions to the downtown area.

A replica of what many believe to be the area’s first merchant is being constructed at Renasant Bank Park.

Choate’s Stand is a log cabin style building that’s being rebuilt for the “Return to Redbud Springs” living history event on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to historians, David Choate and his wife owned and operated a stand along the original Natchez Trace. These stands were located every 20 miles along the Trace to allow travelers to buy and or trade for goods.

“He [Choate} was attracted to the area, along with the military, for the springs,” said Bryant Boswell, past president of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association.

Another addition to the downtown area is a mural depicting life on the historic downtown square.

It’s being painted on the side of south side of the outer wall of Pickle’s Drug Store.

The mural is the result of a $3500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“Arts organizations throughout the state of Mississippi play a pivotal role in sharing the power of the arts with people from all walks of life,” said Malcolm White, executive director of MAC. “The arts are for everyone and the Mississippi Arts Commission is pleased to support arts organizations committed to growing the presence of the arts in their communities.”

Cristen Craven is the artist behind the mural.

Work began on Friday, Oct. 6.