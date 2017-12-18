New digital radios purchased for Attala County fire department

The Attala County Fire Department will soon be going digital.

On Monday, the Attala County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of digital radios for the department.

The purchase includes the same type of handheld and truck radios purchased for the Sheriff’s Office in December 2016.

“Theses radios have been a miracle for the sheriff’s office, ” said Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail. “All of the guys feel a lot safer.”

The radios, along with new digital repeaters, will mean clearer signals, increased range, and better communication between the fire department and sheriff’s office.