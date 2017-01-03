New president for Attala County Board of Supervisors

The Attala County Board of Supervisors has a new president for 2017.

During the board’s first meeting of the year Monday, Distric Four supervisor Kary Ellington assumed leadership of the board.

Ellington succeeds District Five supervisor Tim Pinkard as president.

The board also reappointed county attorney Scott Pickle, county engineer Christian Gardner, and board members to the North Central Planning Development District.

Following the meeting, the board entered an executive session to discuss a personnel matter with the Attala County Justice Court.