New wedding and event venue opens south of Kosciusko

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership held a ribbon cutting Thursday at The Aisle, a wedding and event venue south of Kosciusko.

Located at 2838 Attala Road 1107, the Aisle is owned and operated by Chris and Susan Strohm. The Aisle is a rustic, barn style venue located next the to Strohm’s log cabin.

The Strohms recently held a wedding at The Aisle for one of their daughters and have several more booked.

The venue can be used for weddings, family reunions, and more.

For more information, visit www.theaislems.com or The Aisle on Facebook.