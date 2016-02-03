NFL Names KHS to Super Bowl High School Honor Roll

The NFL has named Kosciusko High School to its Super Bowl High School Honor Roll.

The Super Bowl High School Roll initiative began in the fall of 2015 to celebrate Super Bowl 50. The initiative recognizes schools and communities that have “contributed to Super Bowl history and positively impacted the game of football.”

“The NFl is grateful to you and your community, and honored to team with you in developing champions on and off the fields” reads an excerpt from a letter addressed to KHS Prinicpal John Mark Cain on behalf of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Each school named to the honor roll receives a Wilson Golden Football for every player or coach who graduated from the school that was on an active Super Bowl roster.

Kosciusko High School has received a football on behalf of Clarence Harmon, a 1973 KHS graduate and a member of the Super Bowl XVII Champion Washington Redskins.

Harmon had 9 carries for 40 yards in the 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

With Super Bowl 50 just a few days away, Harmon will present the school with its Wilson Golden Football in a program Thursday afternoon.

The program will include a short speech by Harmon and a performance by the Holmes Community College Coachmen Singers.

The program will be held in the KHS gym beginning at 12:30 pm.