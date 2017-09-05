No action taken on Confederate monument during Board of Supervisors meeting

Removing the Confederate monument from the lawn of the Attala County Courthouse was not on the agenda during Tuesday’s meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors.

The board stated during its last meeting that it would take the notion under advisement to determine what to do with the statue.

This week’s meeting, which was moved to Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday, opened with County Engineer Christian Gardner. Gardner gave updates on several projects throughout the county, including Entergy relocating a power line near a bridge on Hwy 407 in McCool.

The board also heard from Bobby Huffman about possible changes to the county’s night club ordinance. Huffman wanted the ordinance amended to allow his club to stay open past midnight. The board did not vote to change the ordinance, but Sheriff Tim Nail said the club would be given an extra 30 minutes to shut down on the condition that the parking lot is cleared by 1:00 am. However, no alcohol can be sold after midnight.

Next the board heard from Bernard Armstrong. He approached the board about bills received about his son’s trip to the emergency room due to injuries received in the Leake County Jail. Armstrong said that since his son was injured while in custody, he believes the county and/or the jail should be liable for the bills. The board voted to take his proposition under advisement to allow board attorney Scott Pickle to review the agreement with the Leake County Correctional Facility.

The board also approved travel for training and repairs for the roof at the Attala County Library.

The next meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors is set for Monday, Sept. 18.