No Little Mountain Ride for 2017

The Tour d’Attala Cycling Club has announced it will not hold the annual Little Mountain Ride in 2017.

The event was scheduled to be held Saturday, June 3, but organizers made the decision to cancel due to logistical conflicts.

The Little Mountain ride begins and end on the historic court square in downtown Kosciusko.

Cyclists participating in the 70 mile ride travel to the top of Little Mountain on the Natchez Trace Parkway and back to downtown Kosciusko for a post ride party.

Proceeds from the ride benefit the Gary Holidness Cycling Fund.

Organizers say the ride will return in 2018.

The Tour d’Attala Cycling Club is still committed to its goal of make cycling safer for those traveling the Natchez Trace Parkway.

New bike safety signs are up every 25 – 30 miles along the length of the entire Parkway. The club is currently working on a marketing campaign, featuring TV and radio ads, to educate the public about the signs.

For more information, visit www.tourdattala.com.