NTF Dessert Theater returning Thursday, April 27

Dessert Theater, a Natchez Trace Festival tradition, is returning for the lead up to the annual event.

This year’s Dessert Theater will be held Thursday, April 27 at Kosciusko Lower Elementary.

Under the direction of Mrs. Laura Leigh Adams, the Kosciusko Junior High Drama Class will perform “Bedtime Stories (As told by our Dad)(Who Messed them up)” by Ed Monk.

Dessert will be provided by Sassy Sisters Catering.

Admission is $2.

For more information on this and other Natchez Trace Festival events, visit Kosytrace.com.