NTF Family Night returns to downtown Kosciusko Friday, April 28

Natchez Trace Festival Family Night is set for Friday, April 28.

The annual event will kick off with music from the Holmes Community College Jazz Band.

At 7:00 pm, Miss Natchez Trace Festival Abigail McDaniel will take the stage to welcome guests and to introduce the night’s entertainment, Under the Gun.

The concert will take place in Renasant Bank Park.

Select Moomba attractions and food vendors will also be open for the night’s activities.

For more information on Family Night, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981 or visit Kosytrace.com.

Family Night is presented by Boswell Media, Chadick Law, & Law Office of Michael Crawley Steele.