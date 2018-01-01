Officer Involved in Accident Responding to a Call

A Kosciusko Police Officer was involved in a wreck Monday night while responding to an emergency call. At approximately 7:00 pm The Kosciusko Police were called to an intruder call at a residence on Wells Street. While en-route a city officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident. City Fire, MedStat EMS and Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the accident scene located on Knox Road by Lower Elementary. Responding units arrived to find the patrol car off the roadway resting on its top. The officer was transported to Baptist-Attala by private vehicle. The extent of his injuries is not known. There is no word at this time as to the cause of the accident.