Breezy News had learned of an MVA that an Attala Deputy was involved in overnight. According to radio dispatch, an Attala deputy was involved in a crash near the Attala and Winston County line. Sheriff Tim Nail reached out on Facebook to update the public on the officers condition. According to Nail “(The) Deputy had been checked out at the ER and released to go home!! Good Lord riding with him tonight and we are thankful!!” Very few details have been released at this time. Stay tuned to Breezy News as the story unfolds.
Update: In an update to our story on the Deputy involved in an MVA, Sheriff Tim Nail tells us Deputy Edward Felming was giving a female a courtesy transport to the county line to meet her brother when his patrol car hydroplaned. Nail said the car then went off the road and hit a pine tree. The deputy was transported to Baptist-Attala where he was treated and released. The female was taken to UMC with non life threatening injuries.
4 thoughts on “Update: Attala Deputy Involved in MVA (Audio)”
Bulldog Fan says:
Oh my gosh! God was his copilot for sure! That vehicle !! Lucky man!!! Looks like someone or something picked that car up and wrung it out like a towel!
Billy Bright says:
God is Good
Lula Miller says:
THANK YOU JESUS🙏🏾
Dustin skeen says:
My fiancé is the female that was also riding in the back of the car, she’s in UMC with a broken jaw but other that hat she is ok. God was definitely with them!