Update: Attala Deputy Involved in MVA (Audio)

Update: In an update to our story on the Deputy involved in an MVA, Sheriff Tim Nail tells us Deputy Edward Felming was giving a female a courtesy transport to the county line to meet her brother when his patrol car hydroplaned. Nail said the car then went off the road and hit a pine tree. The deputy was transported to Baptist-Attala where he was treated and released. The female was taken to UMC with non life threatening injuries.