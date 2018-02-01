Officer Involved in MVA; Multiple Injuries (Video)

Kosciusko Police were called to an MVA involving one of their own.

The accident happened around 2:00 pm on Thursday afternoon. Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Natchez Trace Park Rangers and City Fire assisted in the three vehicle MVA.

Emergency personnel arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and East Jefferson to find two vehicles in the center of the roadway and the third off the east side of the highway.

MedStat transported two patients to Batpist-Attala for medical treatment. The Police officer was transported by private vehicle and a fourth may have also been transported by another private vehicle.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time but city officials told Breezy News that none appeared life threatening.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.