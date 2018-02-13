Officers Chase Two Overnight (Audio)

City Police were involved in two pursuits on Monday night.

The first started at 9:15 pm when a KPD Officer notified other patrol units that he was pursuing a vehicle that was attempting to allude his unit.

The chase started near Bell Street. The officer stated that it was a blue Lexus with a “messed up hood”. The pursuit continued on to Veterans Memorial Drive and back on to East Adams.

The officer quickly broke off the chase for safety reasons when the vehicle turned heading back into the downtown area.

Officers were familiar with the auto and the address associated with the vehicle.

Below is the audio from this chase.

The second started around 9:39 pm when officers were called to The Hive on Veterans Memorial Drive. Employees at the establish reported that a black male wearing a white hoodie was outside the location. When they would approach him he would run off only to come back a few minutes later.

Officers arrived on scene and were informed that the subject ran behind Dollar General. When KPD located the subject he then ran from officers. The chase took officers across the highway to behind Kangaroo Crossing where they lost site of the suspect.

At 10:30 pm management at Wendy’s called for officers with a report of a black male in a gray hoodie “Squatting behind the building”. When officers arrived the subject fled the scene. Units soon spotted the subject running in the direction of Glendale Apartment.

Attala Deputies assisted in the search for in both subjects.

No other information is available in either chase.

Below is the audio from this chase.