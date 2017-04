At 11:56 am Attala Deputies notified Kosciusko Officer and Holmes County to be on the look out for a gold Mercury Grand Marquis with stock wheels driven by a black male. No tag number was given. Deputies said it was used in a B&E committed at approximately 11:30 on Attala Road 2026, also known as Sherwood Forest. Deputies said to use caution that firearms were among the items stolen. If you have seen this vehicle you can contact the Attala Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556