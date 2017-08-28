An Attala County man was arrested over the weekend following a routine safety checkpoint.
Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said 27-year-old Russell Alston was arrested Sunday, Aug. 27 for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
According to Nail, the arrest was made during a safety checkpoint set up by deputies at Munson Crossing.
Nail said deputies recovered over 1/2 pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.
11 thoughts on “One arrested following Attala SO safety checkpoint”
Gail Rawson says:
Good job ASO!!! Please continue cleaning up our county.
a satisfied citizen says:
I’m glad this man is in jail because a couple of weeks ago I was driving and he was walking in the street and he pull a gun up and flashed the gun at me as if he would use it. Apparently he thought I was going to hit him though he wasn’t on the sidewalk at all.This fellow has been in and out of jail numerous times. Hopefully, the judicial system will give him the time he needs to get himself rehabilitated or locked up for good. Thank you for keeping our city safe.
Unknown says:
Why would you wanna put this person down when he already going through a lot when he actually apologizes to you..and did you apologize to him when you almost hit him when there wasn’t kno side walk….cause two wrongs don’t make a right now..he might have been wrong for pulling the gun out on you..but you was also wrong for trying to run him over..
Feria Mays says:
Well Ms. Darlene Lewis, if you would’ve hit him it would’ve going to jail. There is not a side walk on highway 19. Keeping our city safe? Kosciusko has plenty of unsolved murders.. yeah drug dealing is wrong. But The police just want to put that money in their pockets and don’t even be worried about other SERIOUS crimes in our oh so ” perfect town.”
Curious says:
Cleaning up our country is more than just busting people for drugs…what about all these unsolved murders in yall small town. And if this guy pointed a gun at you while walking…why didn’t you call the good ole police then and this guy is walking? Or did he pull it out in self defense thinking you were going to hit him due to reckless driving? Hmm
Unknown says:
Correct
Marketa Riley says:
Now if a person is waiving a gun at you, then why you didn’t call the police.. U sound stupid… AND THE WAY PPLE ACT THESE DAYS AND INNOCENT BLACK MEN GETTING SHOT PPLE HVE THE RIGHT TO CARRY A WEAPON… WHY ARE YOU SO CLOSE TO A PEDESTRIAN ANYWAYS.. IF U SEEN ANYTHING OUT OF THE ORDINARY WHY YOU DIDNT A SO CALL GOOD CITIZEN CALL AND REPORT IT.BUT AS SOON AS YOU SEE SOMEONE IN THE NEWS PAPER MORE THAN ONCE YOU WANT TO BASH SOMEONE. QUIT JUDGING PPLE AND U DONT EVEN KNOW HIM .. I USE TO BE IN AND OUT OF TROUBLE BUT NO WHERE IM NO WHERE NEAR A BAD PERSON. HAVENT BEEN IN TROUBLE IN OVER 10 YRS. YOU DONT KNOW WHAT CAUSES A PERSON TO ACT ON OR MAKE THE CHOICE THEY MADE PPLE MAKE SOME BAD CHOICES IN LIFE AND IM QUITE SURE U HAVE TOO SO STOP BASHING ND JUDING PPLE YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT.
Marketa Riley says:
COUPLE OF TYPOS MEANT TO SAY IF YOU WERE A SO CALL CITIZEN THEN WHY TOU DIDNT CALL THE POLICE.. ND I AM NO WHERE NEAR A BAD PERSON
Marketa Riley says:
“YOU”
Unknown says:
Amen
ubran says:
WHO ARE WE TO JUDGE…THATS WHAT’S WRONG WITH PEOPLE TODAY SO QUICK TO JUDGE BUT YOU ARE ENTITLED TO YOUR OPINION..BUT IMA STATE YOU A FACT I HAVE BEEN AROUND THIS YOUNG MAN HIS WHOLE LIFE AND HE IS A GOOD PERSON…EVERYONE MAKE SOME CHOICES ALL OF THEM NOT GOOD BUT WHO ARE WE TO JUDGE