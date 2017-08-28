One arrested following Attala SO safety checkpoint

An Attala County man was arrested over the weekend following a routine safety checkpoint.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said 27-year-old Russell Alston was arrested Sunday, Aug. 27 for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

According to Nail, the arrest was made during a safety checkpoint set up by deputies at Munson Crossing.

Nail said deputies recovered over 1/2 pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.