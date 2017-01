At 5:04 pm on Wednesday Attala Deputies were called to Attala Road 4167. The caller said there was a white Chevrolet “Spinning around in the road and shooting a gun”. Units were able to locate the vehicle and found two firearms inside. The serial numbers were checked and one, a Smith & Wesson 38 revolver, was found to be stolen from Louisiana. Sheriff Tim Nail tells breezy News that 28 year old Gregory Lewis was arrest and has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm.