Update: One Dead,Three Injured in Accident on Hwy 43 North

A two-year old child was killed and three others were injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in northern Attala County.

The accident happened around 11:30 am about 11 miles north of Kosciusko on Hwy 43 when a 1994 Nissan Altima, being driven by 26-year-old Hannah Clarke of Eupora, left the road and hit a tree.

Clarke and two passengers, a six-week-old child and a one-year-old child, were all transported to the University Medical Center in Jackson. Clarke’s condition was listed as critical.

Another passenger in the vehicle, two-year-old Bailey Wilson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash scene investigators determined that Wilson was sitting in the front seat in an approved child safety device, but the seat was not buckled properly.

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.