One person was killed in a house fire in Holmes County Sunday night.

The fire broke out around 9:20 pm at a home on Jody Saffold Road in West.

West Fire Chief Michael Macko said the house was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived.

The victim was identified as 92-year-old Beatrice Grant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

*Picture and information sent to Breezy News by Michael Macko.