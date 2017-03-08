Home » Local » One dead in overnight house fire in Ethel

One dead in overnight house fire in Ethel

Posted on by Breck Riley

One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Ethel.

A spokesman for the Attala County Fire Department said units were dispatched to Attala Road 2120, also known as Stonewall Rd, at 3:57 am.

According to Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend, the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene. Townsend said the house was a “total loss.”

Five people were in the house at the time of the fire, but only four were able to escape.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said 58-year-old Mark Anthony Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:30 am.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Chief Roy Williams said the state fire investigator is scheduled to arrive in Attala County later today to begin the investigation.

 

2 thoughts on “One dead in overnight house fire in Ethel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*