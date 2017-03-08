One dead in overnight house fire in Ethel

One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Ethel.

A spokesman for the Attala County Fire Department said units were dispatched to Attala Road 2120, also known as Stonewall Rd, at 3:57 am.

According to Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend, the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene. Townsend said the house was a “total loss.”

Five people were in the house at the time of the fire, but only four were able to escape.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said 58-year-old Mark Anthony Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:30 am.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Chief Roy Williams said the state fire investigator is scheduled to arrive in Attala County later today to begin the investigation.