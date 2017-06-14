One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Kosciusko Tuesday night.
Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the shooting happened around 10:00 pm at a house on Linden Dr.
Upon arrival officers discovered that 36-year-old Jimmie Terrell Fletcher had been shot in the head.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
Demetria Fletcher, 33, suffered a gun shot wound to the body and was transported to a local hospital. She is listed in stable condition.
At this time this case is being investigated as an attempted murder/suicide.
10 thoughts on “One dead after attempted murder/suicide on Linden Drive”
brittany says:
Gosh this is so sad!!!
Agape says:
Yes,it is sad. The war of the flesh superseded the spirit of right and wrong. May
God bless the families, friends and acquaintances.
Vicki Jackson says:
This saddens my heart I knew both of thm for a life time it seems. Never would have ever thought things were bad if u seen either of thm . My God continue to heal each family cause I know this has got to be a rough one !!!
Gail says:
So sad, prayers for these and the families. I have known Demetria in a work situation, great lady.
Prophetess Debra Landfair says:
Wow! Praying for both families! We are living in perilous times. May God comfort the Hurting!
Chassidy says:
He was a good guy. Prayers go out to him and his family.
Ms. P says:
I’ve known T, all my life. I had no idea. From appearances, you assume. Praying for my family.
Jackie says:
Praying for family. May the Lord grant you all strength and comfort you during these times.
We are living in the last days. We all need to draw closer to GOD. If you don’t have a relationship with HIM, now is the time. If you are not where you should be with HIM get there. Like Nike says, Just Do It.
Vanessa Dodd Rogers says:
Praying for my cousin Twinkie my heart truly goes out to her , because I know what it feels like to loose your child under any circumstance , GOD PLEASE E CONFORT HER AT THIS TIME 🙏🏽
Kelli says:
Praying for the families. RIP Terrell.