One dead after attempted murder/suicide on Linden Drive

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Kosciusko Tuesday night.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the shooting happened around 10:00 pm at a house on Linden Dr.

Upon arrival officers discovered that 36-year-old Jimmie Terrell Fletcher had been shot in the head.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Attala County Coroner Sam Bell from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

Demetria Fletcher, 33, suffered a gun shot wound to the body and was transported to a local hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

At this time this case is being investigated as an attempted murder/suicide.