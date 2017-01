At 11:38 am Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA at the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene and advised there were no injuries and no entrapment. One of the drivers continued from the scene and parked his vehicle at a residence approximately a block away. According to the Kosciusko Police Department one person was placed in custody at the scene. There is no word on the charges.