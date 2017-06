At 4:39 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with City Fire responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Highway 12 West and West Haven Drive. Emergency Personnel arrived on scene to find a black Ford F150 had rear ended a blue Buick Century. The Buick had heavy damage to the rear of the auto. MedStat Transported one patient to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known.