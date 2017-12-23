One Person Injured at 35 and 19 MVA (Video)

At 4:07 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on 35 South at the Highway 19 intersection.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find the roadway partly blocked and both cars with heavy damage. First responders notified responding medics that they had one person complaining of pain in his side.The patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.