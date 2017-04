The Kosciusko Whippet baseball team’s first game of the 2017 MHSAA playoffs has been moved to Thursday night.

The team will face off against Senatobia High School beginning at 7:00 pm.

Game two will be in Senatobia Friday night at 6:00 pm.

The series was originally set for a Friday, Saturday, Monday (if needed) schedule, but was changed due to heavy rain expected throughout the state on Saturday.

Whippet baseball playoffs can be heard on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app.