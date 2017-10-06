Pair of Whippet running backs named Autumn Ridge Dental Player(s) of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet fullbacks Taquan Winters and Devin Foster have been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player(s) of the Game.

Both Winters and Foster were crucial to the Whippets’ 32-27 victory over Leake Central Friday night.

The pair of running backs split time at the fullback position, filling in for the injured Kenwon Riley.

Winters rushed for over 100 yards and Foster ran for 3 scores in the game.

Both Winters and Foster were awarded t-shirts courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will be on the road this week to take on New Hope. Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.