Panel advances ‘Blue Lives Matter’ bill on targeting police

A bill to double penalties for crimes targeting police officers, firefighters and medics is moving ahead in the Mississippi Senate.

The Judiciary A Committee voted Tuesday to send Senate Bill 2469 to the full Senate.

The proposal says any crime committed against emergency personnel because of their status as police officers, firefighters or emergency medical technicians would be a hate crime under state law. That currently doubles penalties for targeting people because of race, ethnicity, religion or gender.

Judiciary A Committee Chairman Sean Tindell, a Gulfport Republican, says the “Blue Lives Matter” measure is needed after police were shot in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The committee rejected amendments limiting protections to personnel in uniform and requiring enhanced penalties for police officers who kill someone in violation of procedures. (AP)