The Ethel Homecoming Parade will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 16 in downtown Ethel.

Anyone wishing to be in the parade can lineup at near the Baptist Church on Pope St beginning at 5:00 pm.

The Ethel Fire Department will selling hot dog and hamburger plates. Advanced tickets are available.

Following the parade, a dance will held for students at the Main St Pavilion from 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

For more information, contact Laura Sanders (228-596-3766) or Aime Thrasher (662-792-6591).