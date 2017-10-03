Patient Airlifted from Crash Site

At 3:25 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of an MVA on Highway 14 west near Attala Road 4002. The caller said a log truck and a auto were involved.

Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend arrived on scene and notified responding units that it was located approximately 2 miles from Goodman.

When Medics arrived on scene they called for an air transport unit to fly the victim to a Jackson Hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities told Breezy News that the auto ran into the rear of an unloaded log truck. The exact cause is not known at this time. The accident will be under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.